Full List: Chicago referendums on the 2024 Illinois election ballot

As the 2024 election rapidly approaches, voters in numerous Chicago wards will be faced with advisory questions on a variety of topics.

Notably, a small group of voters will be asked their opinion of public financing for a new Chicago Bears stadium, while others will be asked questions about the upcoming opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Library.

One group of voters will even be asked about whether to allow the sale of alcohol within their neighborhood, a prohibition that has stood for more than a century.

Finally, thousands of voters will be asked about investments in mental health care and other programs throughout the city.

There are three statewide advisory questions that will be on all voters' ballots. Those can be found here.

Here’s a full list of referendums on the ballot for Chicago residents in the 2024 election. Questions are written exactly how they will appear on your ballot.

If you need to find more information on your polling place and ballot, you can use this tool:

Ward 6, Precinct 1-6, 8-26

Ward 8, Precincts 2, 3, 9-14, 17, 19, 20, 26, 27, 29

Ward 15, Precincts 17,18,19

Ward 16, Precinct 1, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 20, 21, 24, 25

Ward 17, Precinct 4-29

Ward 18, Precinct 1-5

Ward 20, Precincts 7-8

Ward 21, Precincts 23-26

(Advisory Question): Shall there be established, to serve the territory commonly described on this ballot or notice of this question, an Englewood and Greater Chatham Expanded Mental Health Services Program, to provide direct free mental health services for any resident of the territory who needs assistance in overcoming or coping with mental or emotional disorders, where such program will be funded through an increase of not more than .025% of the equalized assessed valuation of all properties within the boundaries of the territory?

(Advisory Question): Under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, may an aggregate extension not to exceed $700,000 be made for the Englewood and Greater Chatham Expanded Mental Health Services Program for the 2025 levy year?

Ward 7, Precincts 1, 9-10

(Advisory Question): Shall our Alderman Greg Mitchell & Mayor Brandon Johnson support a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance to prevent the displacement of renters, condo & home owners in South Shore in light of the impact of the Obama Center and growing development in the area by taking steps that include but are not limited to 1) funding home repair, increasing homeownership & property tax relief 2) eviction protection, rental relief and a ban on application & move in fees 3) development of 100% income based social housing on city owned vacant lots & 4) local hiring and jobs programs

Ward 8, Precinct 5

(Advisory Question): Shall our Alderman Michelle A. Harris & Mayor Brandon Johnson support a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance to prevent the displacement of renters, condo & home owners in South Shore in light of the impact of the Obama Center and growing development in the area by taking steps that include but are not limited to 1) funding home repair, increasing homeownership & property tax relief 2) eviction protection, rental relief and a ban on application & move in fees 3) development of 100% income based housing on city owned vacant lots & 4) local hiring and jobs programs

Ward 11, Precincts 1-23

Ward 12, Precincts 1,3,4,5,6,8,9

Ward 22, Precinct 2-15

Ward 24, Precinct 18-19

Ward 25, Precinct 1-14, 16-17

(Advisory Question): Shall there be established, to serve the territory commonly described on this ballot or notice of this question, a Near Southwest Side Expanded Mental Health Services Program, to provide direct free mental health services for any resident of the territory who needs assistance in overcoming or coping with mental or emotional disorders, where such program will be funded through an increase of not more than .025% of the equalized assessed valuation of all properties within the boundaries of the territory?

(Advisory Question): Under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, may an aggregate extension not to exceed $1,200,000 be made for the Near Southwest Side Expanded Mental Health Services Program for the 2025 levy year?

Ward 16, Precinct 1-25

(Advisory Question): Each public school in the Ward began and maintain extra-curriculum activities including; baseball, softball, flag football, track, band, and choir to begin at second grade through 12th grade

Ward 29, Precinct 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17

(Advisory Question): Shall the people of Chicago provide any taxpayer subsidy to the Chicago Bears to build a new stadium?

Ward 47, Precinct 9

Shall the prohibition of the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor be continued in the 9th Precinct of the 47th Ward of the City of Chicago (as such precinct existed as of the last general election)?