A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing a man in the Loop on Thursday.

According to Chicago police, 26-year-old Jamari Bryant faces three felony counts after he allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old man following a verbal altercation Thursday morning.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police say the two men became involved in a verbal altercation in the 100 block of West Lake Street at approximately 7:34 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is then accused of pulling out a sharp object and slashing the victim in the face, neck and wrist.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

Approximately 10 minutes after the incident, Bryant was arrested by Chicago police, and was hospitalized after suffering an arm injury, according to authorities.

The suspect now faces felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery while causing great bodily harm, and committing aggravated battery in a public place.

Bryant has a detention hearing set for Saturday, according to police.