Did you receive an email recently with the subject line "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement"? Don't delete it -- it means you could be owed money in a $95 million settlement with Apple that accuses the tech giant of using the popular virtual assistant Siri, which can be found on iPhones, Apple Watches and more, to eavesdrop.

Eligible class members could get up to $100 from the suit, according to the settlement administrator. But you'll need specific information, and potentially proof of purchase, serial or model numbers of your Apple devices in order to file a claim.

As the deadline approaches, here's how to find the documents you need in order to file a claim in order to collect a payout.

Why is there a class action lawsuit about Siri?

The Wood Law Firm, which specializes in class-action lawsuits, filed the complaint against Apple in August 2019, shortly after The Guardian newspaper published an article alleging that Siri’s microphone had been surreptitiously turned on to record conversations occurring without the users’ knowledge.

Apple issued a September 2014 software update that was supposed to activate the virtual assistant only with the triggering words “Hey, Siri,” but The Guardian story alleged Siri was listening and recording conversations at other times to help improve the company’s technology.

The story led to the lawsuit, which later raised allegations that Apple shared some of the conversations that Siri secretly recorded with advertisers looking to connect with consumers who were more likely to buy their products and services.

Apple has denied all allegations in the lawsuit, and denies that it did anything improper or unlawful.

"The proposed Settlement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple," the administrator said.

How do I know if I am part of the settlement?

According to the administrator, those who are eligible to file a claim meet the following qualifications:

You are a current or former owner or purchaser of a Siri Device

You reside in the US or its territories

You owned a Siri-enabled device, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod Touch or Apple TV between Sept. 17, 2014 and Dc. 31, 2024

Many Apple users have already received a notice with a claimant identification code and confirmation code.

According to a previous report from The Associated Press, "tens of millions of U.S consumers who owned or purchased iPhones and other devices equipped with Siri" will be able to file claims, though the claims administrator expects that only 3% to 5% will file.

How much money could you get?

According to the administrator, class members can submit claims for up to five Siri devices, with a cap of up to $20 on each device.

"The amount available to Settlement Class Members will increase or decrease pro rata depending on the total number of valid claims submitted, and Siri Devices claimed," the administrator said.

How to file a claim, and what you'll need to submit

The deadline to submit a claim is July 2, according to the administrator. A final court hearing is set for August.

The process to file a claim can be started here. Users will be asked to enter the claimant ID and confirmation code on the personalized notice received via email or mail. Users can also start a new claim if they didn't receive a notice, but they'll need to provide additional information.

If you did receive a personalized notice, all you'll need in order to file is the claimant code, and confirmation code that was provided. If you did not, you'll need to input serial numbers and models of the impacted devices, along with the email address connected to your Apple device, and potentially proof of product purchase.

You can find this information by logging into your Apple account online, or by going to "Settings" on your iPhone, and then tapping your name.

How disable Siri on your device

You can turn Apple’s virtual assistant off by following these simple steps:

1. Navigate to Settings Siri & Search.

2. Toggle off Listen for ‘Hey Siri’ and press the Side button for Siri.

3. Tap Turn Off Siri when a pop-up window appears.

You can also disable individual app's access to your iPhone’s mic by doing the following: Navigate to Settings (select the app) then toggle off Microphone.