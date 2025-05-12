Wheeling

Woman accused of giving THC candy to children at a suburban park: police

Officers responded to reports of four children becoming "sluggish and fatigued" after consuming candy handed out by an unknown female

By Grace Erwin

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a woman who is suspected to have given THC candy to children at a local park.

Officers responded to reports of four children becoming "sluggish and fatigued" after consuming candy handed out by an unknown female at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The children were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, where one of the children tested positive for THC, police said.

Officers searched the park area and found a product labeled "MOJO THC MILK CHOCOLATE" which they believe to be connected to the incident.

The woman was last seen wearing a blue and white leather jacket, walking southbound from the park.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the event.

No further information was available.

