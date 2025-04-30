Boarding a flight next week? You won't be able to use your regular old driver's license or state ID to get through TSA security at the airport.

That's because in a matter of days, Real ID requirements will officially take effect across the U.S. The more secure IDs were mandated as part of a 2005 law passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but the deadline has been pushed back for years.

After May 7, travelers will need Real ID-compliant identification cards to fly on domestic flights in the United States. After the deadline passes, TSA agents are expected to adopt Real IDs in phases.

But not everyone needs to get one by the deadline -- and those who have a valid U.S. Passport may not ever choose to obtain one.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will join NBC 5 Chicago to talk about the ID, and break down what it means.

What is a Real ID?

It’s a driver’s license or other state-issued ID that meets security requirements mandated in a 2005 law passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Obtaining an ID with the designation — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs.

The program has already been delayed several times by states that weren’t prepared to offer the IDs, people being slow to update their documents and by the coronavirus pandemic. With those hurdles mostly passed, the government is set to require the new IDs rather than old state drivers licenses and IDs for commercial air travel starting May 7.

People will also be required to carry the new IDs or a passport to enter secure federal facilities such as military bases or to get into nuclear power plants.

Do you really need one? How to know if you should get a Real ID

According to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, “most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7."

"And they can still get one after that date," Giannoulias has said. "Before visiting the supercenter or any of our DMVs, I urge you to confirm that you actually need a REAL ID by visiting realid.ilsos.gov."

That means you may not ever need one.

Beginning May 7, a Real ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board flights within the U.S. and enter certain federal facilities. But for those without one, there are other forms of acceptable identification.

Contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive, Giannoulias said at a recent news conference.

"We want Illinoisans to make sure that they truly need a Real ID before coming to a facility" Giannoulias said, touting the state's new Real ID portal. "For instance, it will ask you if you have a U.S. passport, global entry card, or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a Real ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a Real ID. If you've gone through the portal and determined that you need a Real ID, it will present you with DMV walk-in options and let you know how you can schedule an appointment at a facility near you."

The Illinois Secretary of State states Real IDs are "optional" for many on its online portal. More information can be found here.

What happens if you don't get a Real ID by the deadline?

Those who don't have a Real ID by the deadline can also show a U.S. Passport in order to board domestic flights.

But Passports aren't the only other option, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents," the agency states in its Real ID Q&A. Other forms of identification for boarding aircraft can be found here.

What TSA says about Real IDs

The Transportation Security Administration announced earlier this year that enforcement for Real ID will begin in phases. But what exactly you'll see will depend on where you are traveling.

The TSA rule says agencies will have the option of enforcing Real ID guidelines "through a phased enforcement plan if they determine it is appropriate."

The plans are required to be made publicly available by May 5. Still, many agencies may enforce the requirements immediately.

"Federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards as identification for purposes of accessing federal facilities - including TSA airport security checkpoints - if the license or card was issued by a REAL ID compliant state in accordance with the REAL ID security standards (meaning the license or card must include the REAL ID compliant star marking)," the Department of Homeland Security said.

Some states, like Michigan and Minnesota, however, already have "enhanced driver's licenses" without a star that will be accepted.

Real ID appointments in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

"Due to the federally-mandated Real ID requirements, our facilities and website have been overwhelmed with requests for Real IDs," a message on the Illinois Secretary of States website said. "As a result, we’re asking everyone to make sure they really need a REAL ID before booking an appointment or visiting a facility. The May 7th date is NOT a final deadline and everyone can travel with a valid U.S. Passport. Thank you."

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

A large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season. But these days, 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter."

Giannoulious announced the new downtown supercenter, equipped with 30 individual service counters, earlier this month. The center, which accommodates walk-ins only, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recent photos and video from the supercenter have showed long lines, winding around for blocks.