Employee shot to death inside grocery store on Chicago's West Side

A 32-year-old man working inside a grocery store in Chicago's Austin neighborhood was shot to death late Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police said the man was working inside Sanford Foods in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue at around 11:35 a.m. when an unknown gunman wearing a mask entered the store and fired multiple shots towards the employee.

According to authorities, the employee was struck multiple times to the head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified by family and the store's manager as Armontye Alexander of Chicago.

At the time of the shooting, a cashier and delivery driver were also inside the store. The slain employee had worked at the store for around three weeks, the store's manager told NBC Chicago.

According to 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts, the shooting appeared to be targeted and was not an attempted robbery.

There was no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

There was no further information available.