Streeterville

Chicago City Council to consider revised curfew proposal

The compromised measure would allow Chicago police to impose "snap curfews" with 30 minutes notice

By Randy Gyllenhaal

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago City Council will consider a revised, tailored curfew proposal this week in response to large downtown teen gatherings this year, some of which have turned violent.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the new proposal would allow the city’s Police Commissioner to impose “snap-curfews” with just 30 minutes notice. The sudden changes could last as long as three hours, but raise constitutional questions and would likely face legal challenges. 

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“That is exactly the due process question you worry about: the notion of a snap curfew suggests you can just pop something up at anytime,” Ed Yohnka of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois said. 

The National Lawyers Guild of Chicago also opposes snap curfews. 

“There are already laws in place that address harmful or violent conduct by individuals or groups, regardless of whether a curfew is in place. Broadening CPD’s powers to declare curfews and arrest our City’s young people at gatherings is not the answer,” a statement from the guild read. 

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins has led the charge on imposing new curfew rules, but did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. He previously told NBC Chicago that snap curfews would be a fair tool for police to use. 

“The police superintendent can take it out of the tool box to say we need it for the next two hours,” Hopkins told NBC Chicago last week. 

Local

Chatham 2 hours ago

3 teens shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Chicago 4 hours ago

Malört-flavored hard candies unveiled by Chicago distillery

The Mayor’s Office also did not respond to inquiries, but previously said the Mayor supports the idea of teens exploring all parts of Chicago peacefully. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Streeterville
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us