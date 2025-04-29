Tariffs affecting wedding costs as bridal shops bear impact

As wedding season gets underway for many, some brides-to-be are frantic, and it’s due to more than just pre-wedding jitters.

“I can feel them going through an emotional breakdown when I call to ask for more money on a dress,” David Gaffke, owner of Complete Bridal/Bridal Boy in East Dundee told NBC Chicago.

Gaffke said he just received an e-mail saying his manufacturer in China is now charging an 18 percent fee on hanging merchandise that is in warehouse.

“That means that dress has already crossed customs,” he said.

Gaffke said because of the new tariffs and fees, he’s on the hook for more than $65,000.

He said he has no choice but to pass along the added cost to some 200 customers who ordered dresses more than seven months ago, who now have to pay more for their gowns.

A dress that once cost $1,200 now costs $1,550 at the store.

“Right now, the tariffs are on dresses that we are getting for July, so by seven months out, we hope the tariffs are going to go away,” he said.

Industry experts warn that other wedding products made outside the United States could also increase.

An online petition asking President Trump to exempt formalwear from tariffs has nearly 2,800 signatures from families and businesses.

“Tariffs are good in moderation,” Gaffke said. “There was a time when we had nine companies producing gowns in the U.S. Now, we don’t have any. China could cripple us if they said no more gowns.”