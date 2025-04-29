Travel

Chicago named best travel alternative for this beloved European city

Chicago was named by Delta Air Lines as a suitable summer alternative for travelers yearning to see Rome

By NBC Chicago Staff

A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The summer travel season is beginning soon, and while many Americans will head to Europe to travel this summer, those looking to save money may be looking for cities in the U.S. for a sunny getaway.

A new list from Delta Air Lines examines the best stateside alternatives to popular international travel destinations, with Chicago making the cut as an unexpected alternative for an historic Italian city.

Chicago was named as an ideal nearby alternative for Rome, with the airline favorably comparing the two cities' cultural connections to cuisine and architecture.

Delta also noted that the two cities share a similar latitude, owing to having a comparable amount of daylight, while also highlighting the distinctive neighborhoods that surround a bustling city center in both locations.

The list also highlighted several other alternatives for beloved international cities, suggesting Seattle instead of Tokyo and Boston as opposed to London.

Delta also offered a few comparisons that were arguably more predictable, including Miami as an American alternative to Cancún and San Francisco as a U.S. counterpart to Lisbon, Portugal.

The full list can be found here.

