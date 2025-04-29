Chicago Police

Chicago police officer hit in face while breaking up 63rd Street Beach fight

No suspects are in custody in connection with the incident

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Chicago police officer was struck in the face while trying to break up a fight between two groups at 63rd Street Beach.

According to authorities, the fight broke out at the beach at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday night.

Officers who were conducting traffic control at the beach attempted to break up the fracas, but one was struck in the face by an unknown suspect, police said.

The officer suffered a contusion to his face and multiple abrasions to his body, but refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

