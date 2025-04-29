A first-of-its-kind panoramic movie theater screen — where moviegoers can immerse themselves with cinematic moments "literally surrounding them" — is coming to a Chicago suburb.

Beginning this week, SCREENX, a 270-degree "panoramic movie experience" will open in suburban Addison at Marcus Addison Cinema, according to a news release. It's the first, and only, SCREENX auditorium in the state of Illinois. the release added.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The movie screen is "the world's first multi-projection cinema technology," the release said, with select movie scenes that extend onto the left and right walls of the auditorium.

"Not only are there a wide array of fantastic films coming to the big screen this summer, moviegoers in Illinois will now be among the very first to experience a totally new way to enjoy these great films,” Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres said in a release. “With the growing success of SCREENX, we are thrilled to introduce yet another innovative way to experience the sights, sounds, and emotions found only on the big screen.”

The first SCERENX theatre opened in 2023 in New Berlin, Wisconsin, the release said. In addition to the theater in Addison, SCREENX auditoriums are set to open in Columbus, Ohio and the Minneapolis area as well, the release said.

The theater will host its first viewing in the SCREENX theater Tuesday, with an invitation-only early screening of the latest Marvel feature, "Thunderbolts." First public showings in the SCREENX auditorium begin Thursday, May 1, the release said.

Movie titles, showtimes and tickets can be found here.