DuPage County

Suburban movie theater opening new kind of movie screen — a first of its kind in Illinois

The panoramic screen, at Marcus Addison Cinema extends select movie scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium

File photo

A first-of-its-kind panoramic movie theater screen — where moviegoers can immerse themselves with cinematic moments "literally surrounding them" — is coming to a Chicago suburb.

Beginning this week, SCREENX, a 270-degree "panoramic movie experience" will open in suburban Addison at Marcus Addison Cinema, according to a news release. It's the first, and only, SCREENX auditorium in the state of Illinois. the release added.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The movie screen is "the world's first multi-projection cinema technology," the release said, with select movie scenes that extend onto the left and right walls of the auditorium.

"Not only are there a wide array of fantastic films coming to the big screen this summer, moviegoers in Illinois will now be among the very first to experience a totally new way to enjoy these great films,” Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres said in a release. “With the growing success of SCREENX, we are thrilled to introduce yet another innovative way to experience the sights, sounds, and emotions found only on the big screen.”

The first SCERENX theatre opened in 2023 in New Berlin, Wisconsin, the release said. In addition to the theater in Addison, SCREENX auditoriums are set to open in Columbus, Ohio and the Minneapolis area as well, the release said.

The theater will host its first viewing in the SCREENX theater Tuesday, with an invitation-only early screening of the latest Marvel feature, "Thunderbolts." First public showings in the SCREENX auditorium begin Thursday, May 1, the release said.

Movie titles, showtimes and tickets can be found here.

Batavia Jul 10, 2023

Illinois' largest movie screen, roughly the size of an NBA court, to open Tuesday

Batavia Jul 11, 2023

Here's what Illinois' largest movie screen opening this week looks like

Batavia Jul 11, 2023

‘Super EMX': Illinois' largest movie screen opens Tuesday at Emagine Batavia

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

DuPage CountyMovies
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us