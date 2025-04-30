A mystery is unfolding in suburban Des Plaines this week after police were seen sifting through the backyard of a home since Monday, though officials have not provided details into why.

Neighbors told NBC 5 multiple police officers have been seen going in and out of a home on Warrington Street between Golf and Mt. Prospect Roads. Sky5 video and photos from above the scene showed police sifting through dirt in the backyard, with buckets tents and tarps set up.

Officers could also be seen collecting items from the home's garage, and taking them back into their van.

Also on scene at the Des Plaines home was a group of investigators from multiple suburban police departments called the Major Case Assistance Team

"They help with everything from accident reconstruction to forensic investigations," NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria said, from Des Plaines early Wednesday morning.

Chavarria added that Des Plaines police expect to be back out at the home Wednesday for a final day.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story that will be updated.