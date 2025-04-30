Chicago

Malört-flavored hard candies unveiled by Chicago distillery

The new hard candies are on backorder, but will almost certainly draw an interested audience

Whether you love it or loathe it, the makers of Malört have rolled out a new item that’s sure to divide Chicagoans.

The company’s website unveiled a new item this week called “Malört Sucks” candies, hard candies that come in 2-ounce tins and are meant for either fans or foes of the divisive liquor.

According to the product description, the candies are packed with the “taste you love to hate,” and can be shared with “unsuspecting friends or enemies.”

Unfortunately for those who didn’t snap some up right away, the product is on backorder, though shipping is expected to occur in the next four weeks, according to the company.

Malört was the brain-child of Carl Jeppson, who brought the recipe over from his native Sweden. The traditional beverage was first produced in the 1930’s, and after many decades of being an under-the-radar concoction it exploded onto the scene in the early 2010s, according to the company’s website.

CH Distillery purchased the Carl Jeppson Company from Patricia Gabelick in 2018, and brought production of the iconic beverage back to Chicago in 2019.

The beverage is extremely divisive, with most drinkers loathing the drink’s aftertaste, while others appreciate its abrupt and bitter flavor.

