The lucky winners of a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot hit in a rural part of a far west Chicago suburb last month have officially claimed their prize, the Illinois Lottery said.

The ticket, from the March 25 drawing, was sold at Casey's General Store, located at 70 S. Somonauk Rd. in Cortland, in far western DeKalb County. It matched all five Mega Millions numbers -- 1, 5, 17, 39, 62 and 8 -- plus a Megaplier to win.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We took a chance and bought a single Quick Pick ticket,” the winners said in a press release from the Illinois Lottery. "We’re absolutely ecstatic and feel incredibly blessed. We plan to use this money to do good – this unbelievable prize will truly be the gift that keeps on giving.”

No further details about the winners were provided.

According to the lotto, its the fourth time nearly four years an Illinois Lottery player has won a Mega Millions jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $80 million, takes place Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

Earlier this month, the "new version" of Mega Millions launched. The new game has higher ticket prices but better odds and more frequent prizes, officials said.