Multiple lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive are closed after an SUV left the roadway and slammed into a tree, nearly ripping the vehicle in half.

The crash occurred just north of 31st Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter showed the dramatic scene, with numerous firefighters surrounding the vehicle that had been wrapped around a tree by the force of the impact.

According to Total Traffic, the two left lanes on the northbound side of the roadway are blocked, along with the three left lanes on the southbound side.

Significant traffic backups are being reported in the area, with cars backed all the way up to the Stevenson Expressway on the outbound side and solid traffic on the inbound side.

We will update this story with details as they become available.