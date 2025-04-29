DuSable Lake Shore Drive

SUV slams into tree on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during evening rush hour

Updates have not yet been released on the conditions of anyone involved in the crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive are closed after an SUV left the roadway and slammed into a tree, nearly ripping the vehicle in half.

The crash occurred just north of 31st Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter showed the dramatic scene, with numerous firefighters surrounding the vehicle that had been wrapped around a tree by the force of the impact.

According to Total Traffic, the two left lanes on the northbound side of the roadway are blocked, along with the three left lanes on the southbound side.

Significant traffic backups are being reported in the area, with cars backed all the way up to the Stevenson Expressway on the outbound side and solid traffic on the inbound side.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us