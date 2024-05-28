Jane's Addiction announces 1st tour with original band members since 2010; Chicago date set

Alternative rock and metal band Jane's Addiction has announced a 23-city North American tour with a stop in Chicago, an announcement from Live Nation said Tuesday.

The newly-announced tour comes after reuniting for the first time in 14 years during an intimate show in London, the announcement said.

"Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock’s most influential acts, Jane’s Addiction’s first release was the stunning, self-titled live album Jane’s Addiction (1987), which led to two studio albums, Nothing Shocking (1988) and Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990)," the announcement continued. "The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become THE perennial alternative rock festival."

According to the announcement all original band members -- vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery -- will be present on the tour, which will be co-headlined by the group Love and Rockets.

The band will perform at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago Sept. 24, according to the announcement. Tickets are set to go on pre-sale May 28, with a general public on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Below is the full list of tour dates and cities for Jane's Addiction's 2024 tour:

Fri Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Thu Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival