Jason Kelce issues response clarifying ‘family dynamic' after commenter calls Kylie Kelce a homemaker

Jason Kelce is setting the record straight on the dynamics of his marriage with wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce.

On May 27, the former professional football player responded to a commenter on X about his wife’s role in their home.

The X user replied to a previous tweet from Jason Kelce and wrote: “Your wife is a homemaker. But you can’t support butker.And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you’re a bit hypocritical. Y’all are going to be left with nothing but swifties. You just ruined your gig. It’s a shame.”

On May 24, the 36-year-old father of three discussed on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce, controversial comments about women, among other topics, NFL player Harrison Butker made in a recent commencement address.

“I’ve had so many people ask me, ‘What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them after they just earned a degree that they should just go to align to be homemakers?’” Jason Kelce said on the podcast. “And I would say if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do — that they should be homemakers — then I failed as a dad.”

In response to the X user who called Kylie Kelce a homemaker, Jason Kelce answered because he said he's seen “a number of people” saying it.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother,” Jason Kelce wrote. “She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can.”

Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it. I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals… https://t.co/TnNsTW4o4B — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 27, 2024

Kylie Kelce has played an active role in raising money for the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation, and she’s coached high school field hockey.

“Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily,” Jason Kelce continued. “The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”

He went on to explain that their roles in the home and as parents to their daughters aren’t divided nor gendered.

“We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean (sandwich).”

Jason Kelce made sure to point out that there’s nothing wrong with those who choose to be homemakers, but that’s simply not the case when it comes to Kylie Kelce.

“If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you,” Jason Kelce wrote. “I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce, who recently gave a commencement speech at her alma mater, are parents to Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, and neither of them was pleased with Butker's comments.

Jason Kelce said on “New Heights” he understands the outrage that's built since Butker's May 11 speech went viral.

“I get what the fuss is about because I know that certain of these groups have been persecuted against for a long period in this country, and women in particular,” he said.

And Kylie Kelce, he said, didn't care for the speech either.

“My wife, she was I think a little bit frustrated with some of the comments,” Jason Kelce said. “Initially I said, ‘Listen, you’re going to need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich, I’m listening to the game right now,’” he joked.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: