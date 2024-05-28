A popular Spanish steakhouse set in a refurbished 1880s Chicago townhome just nabbed a high spot on a new ranking of the best steakhouses across the globe.

Asador Bastian, as Basque-influenced chophouse at 214 W. Erie Street in River North, earned the No. 14 spot on the new list of "World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants." The ranking, released in May by Upper Crust Media House in London, evaluated more than 850 steakhouses worldwide, "reflecting notable improvements in meat quality, cooking methods, and customer service," a press release said.

According to the release, editors selected the top 101 restaurants based on eight main criteria, ranging from meat quality, meat selection, service and product knowledge, online presence, wine list, restaurant interior design and more.

The first U.S. steakhouse to appear on the list is Cote, in New York City's Flatiron District, which comes in at No. 4. Chicago's Asador Bastian is the next U.S. steakhouse on the list, at No. 14

"This restaurant masterfully combines traditional Basque grilling techniques with a modern aesthetic, creating a warm and inviting space that's perfect for both casual gatherings and special occasions," the restaurant's entry reads.

The steakhouse, inside the iconic Chicago building known as the "Flair House," opened in April of 2023, a Crain's Chicago article said.

Further down on the list, at No. 39, is Bazaar Meat, also in River North.

"The menu at Bazaar Meat is a tribute to all things carnivorous, with a wide range of meats prepared through innovative techniques," the entry reads. "Highlights include the suckling pig with a crisp, caramelized exterior and tender interior, and the Wagyu beef sliders, which are small in size but huge in flavor."

Swift & Sons, in Fulton Market District, landed the No. 62 spot on the list. Bavette, in River North earned the No. 67 spot; GT Prime, also in River North was 75, and Gibson's Italia was No. 80.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

You can find the full list here.