There are still 2 states left to be called in the presidential race. What to know about them

With votes still being counted, Trump could become the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote

With a win in Wisconsin early Wednesday, Donald Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. But his exact margin of victory is still unclear — there are two presidential races that haven't been called.

Those two races are Arizona and Nevada.

Officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County said late Wednesday they’ve got more than 700,000 ballots left to count, which means the races for president and senate were too early to call.

The Associated Press estimates there are at least a million ballots to be added to the results in Arizona. County election officials were expected to firm up those numbers on Thursday.

In Nevada, the AP estimated late Wednesday evening that there were more than 200,000 ballots left to count — including more than 130,000 in Clark County. Given the narrow margins in the races for president and U.S. Senate, both remain "too early to call," according to NBC News.

Beyond the electoral votes, Trump also appeared poised to win the popular vote.

As of Thursday morning, results showed Trump had 72.8 million votes to Harris' 68.1 million.

While Republicans took control of the White House and the Senate, the fate of the House also remained too close to call.

The House contests remained a tit-for-tat fight to the finish, with no dominant pathway to the majority for either party. Rarely, if ever have the two chambers of Congress flipped in opposite directions.

A few individual seats, or even a single one, will determine the outcome. Final tallies will take a while, likely pushing the decision into next week — or beyond.

