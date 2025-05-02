A suburban Chicago woman was arrested after what police said was an "unprovoked attack" on her neighbor that ended with her running down the street waving an American flag.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's office, police were called to the 37700 block of North Delaby Road in unincorporated Lake Villa Thursday afternoon "for a report of a battery in progress."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers were told that a 53-year-old woman, identified as Kristi B. Tyler, had beaten her 72-year-old neighbor and was running on the roadway with an American flag. As they responded, around 3:30 p.m., police said they found Tyler and took her into custody in the neighborhood.

The neighbor was found "seriously injured" and taken to an area hospital for treatment, having suffered a serious knee injury and facial lacerations, the sheriff's office said.

According to the investigation, authorities said the 72-year-old woman was outside of her home when "for no apparent reason, Tyler charged at the victim and attacked her."

"Tyler punched the victim’s face, knocked her to the ground, and continued punching and kicking her while she was on the ground," the sheriff's office said in a release. "Tyler then took the victim’s American flag that was affixed to the victim’s home and ran down the street with it."

She was ultimately charged with aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

Tyler was expected to appear in court Friday.