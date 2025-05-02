Digital payment network Zelle was down for hundreds of users across the country Friday morning, reports from the website Down Detector showed.

Users began reporting outages and problems with the digital payment service beginning early Friday morning, the site showed. By 9:40 a.m. CT, more than 1,000 users reported issues with the digital payment platform.

According to an outage map, users reported Zelle outages in multiple parts of the U.S., including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Washington D.C., New York, Boston and Tampa.

The outage reports come weeks after the popular digital payment platform, offered through multiple banking apps as a way to transfer money or pay for services, shut down its stand alone mobile app. The app originally launched in 2017 and competed with other popular money-transferring apps such as Venmo, Cash App and Apple Pay. Over 2,000 banks and credit unions use the service, allowing users to transfer money or pay for goods.

In an email to NBC Chicago, Zelle acknowledged the outage.

“We are aware that certain Zelle users at some financial institutions are not able to use Zelle at this time," the statement said. "This situation involves an independent third-party that provides services to particular financial institutions. We are working diligently with our partners to resolve this matter as soon as we can. Zelle users may see transactions marked as ‘payment pending’ in the meantime. We will share updates as more information becomes available.”