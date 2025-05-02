18 injured, including students, after school bus involved in Chicago crash

More than a dozen students were taken to the hospital Friday after a school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Chicago, authorities said.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. near 111th and Pulaski on the city's Southwest Side.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chicago fire officials confirmed one adult and 17 minors were taken to area hospitals from the scene. All of those injured were said to be in good condition, taking to numerous hospitals including Advocate Christ Medical Center, Little Company of Mary and Holy Cross Hospital.

It was not immediately clear which school the bus belonged to and where it was heading.

One student said the bus driver had pulled over moments before the crash to speak with students who were talking in the back.

As the driver resumed the route, the crash happened, according to Chabria Riley.

"When we got to the intersection, a car came and hit her right on the side and that's when everything happened," Riley said. "We got pushed."

Further details on the cause of the crash weren't immediately released by authorities.

Some students were picked up from the scene by parents.