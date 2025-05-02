Six Flags Great America theme park in suburban Gurnee isn't going anywhere -- but another massive park from the Six Flags family will in fact close at the end of the summer.

According to an announcement, the Six Flags America theme park and Hurricane Harbor water park, located in Bowie, Maryland, will close following the 2025 operating season. Following the closure, the 500-acre park will be marketed for redevelopment, the announcement said, "as part of Six Flags’ ongoing portfolio optimization program."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Richard Zimmerman, Six Flags President and CEO, said the decision was made following a comprehensive review of Six Flags' portfolio.

"We have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman added the company believes that marketing the property for redevelopment "will generate the highest value and return on investment."

"We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio, Zimmerman said.

The final day of operation for the park, which opened in 1974, will be Nov. 2, the release said.

"Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property," Zimmerman's statement said.

In total, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is North America's largest amusement park operator, with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the company said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are located in suburban Gurnee, approximately 45 miles north of Chicago. The theme park opened for the 2025 season April 18.

In 2026 the theme park will celebrate its 50th anniversary, with the park expected to receive a new kids' area, park enhancements and more.