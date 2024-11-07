Map: Breakdown of how Illinois voted in the 2024 election, county-by-county

Although Vice President Kamala Harris took the state of Illinois in the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump wasn't far behind.

In fact, Trump's performance in Illinois in the 2024 election Tuesday was one of the GOP's best in decades.

Typically, Democrats win the state by at least 10 percent. In the 2024 election though, Harris won by only around 4 percent.

Harris continued the trend of Democratic candidates performing exceptionally well in Cook County while also winning multiple suburban counties, though Trump improved his margins in all parts of the Chicago area.

Here’s a breakdown of the last 9 elections in Illinois:

2020: Biden +17% (1,025,024 votes)

2016: Clinton +16.88% (944,714 votes)

2012: Obama +16.87% (884,296 votes)

2008: Obama +25.14% (1,388,169 votes)

2004: Kerry +10.34% (545,604 votes)

2000: Gore +14.02% (569,605 votes)

1996: Clinton +17.51% (754,723 votes)

1992: Clinton +14.24% (719,254 votes)

1988: Bush +2.09% (94,999 votes)

Harris conceded the election to Trump in a speech Wednesday, with Trump slated to be inaugurated into office as the 47th President on Jan. 20, 2025.