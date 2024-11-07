2024 election

Map: Breakdown of how Illinois voted in the 2024 election, county-by-county

Trump's performance in Illinois in the 2024 election Tuesday was one of the GOP's best in decades

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris took the state of Illinois in the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump wasn't far behind.

In fact, Trump's performance in Illinois in the 2024 election Tuesday was one of the GOP's best in decades.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Typically, Democrats win the state by at least 10 percent. In the 2024 election though, Harris won by only around 4 percent.

Harris continued the trend of Democratic candidates performing exceptionally well in Cook County while also winning multiple suburban counties, though Trump improved his margins in all parts of the Chicago area.

Here’s a breakdown of the last 9 elections in Illinois:

2020: Biden +17% (1,025,024 votes)

2016: Clinton +16.88% (944,714 votes)

Local

Chicago Violence 41 mins ago

Police release images of suspected gunman in deadly Navy Pier shooting

Hospitals 1 hour ago

These are the best hospitals in Illinois, new national ranking says

2012: Obama +16.87% (884,296 votes)

2008: Obama +25.14% (1,388,169 votes)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

2004: Kerry +10.34% (545,604 votes)

2000: Gore +14.02% (569,605 votes)

1996: Clinton +17.51% (754,723 votes)

1992: Clinton +14.24% (719,254 votes)

1988: Bush +2.09% (94,999 votes)

MAP: Breakdown of how Illinois voted in the 2024 election

Here's a county-by-county map of how Illinois voted in the 2024 election

Harris conceded the election to Trump in a speech Wednesday, with Trump slated to be inaugurated into office as the 47th President on Jan. 20, 2025.

This article tagged under:

2024 electionDecision 2024Illinois Election 2024
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us