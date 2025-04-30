More details are emerging after police and investigators mysteriously sifted through the backyard and garage of a home in suburban Des Plaines this week.

Neighbors told NBC 5 multiple police officers could been seen going in and out of a home on Warrington Street between Golf and Mount Prospect Roads starting Monday. Early Wednesday morning, yellow tape caution tape still surrounded the home, and a police car was parked out front.

In a news release Wednesday, the Des Plaines Police Department, with assistance from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team, said they were conducting a follow-up investigation at 121 N. Warrington St. stemming from an "old case."

Officials added that they were not searching for a body at the residence, and that there was no threat to the public.

"No further information can be released at this time," the news release said. "More information will be released when we believe it will not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

The current owner of the home told NBC 5 he was asked to leave town by police so detectives could investigate. He also said he does not know the previous owner of the home. He added that his family is not involved, and he knows nothing more about the investigation.

Authorities have said little else about the investigation. NBC 5 spoke to neighbors in the area, who said officers could be seen since Monday collecting items from the home's garage and taking them back into police vans.

Sky5 video and photos from above the scene showed police sifting through dirt in the backyard, with buckets tents and tarps set up.

The Major Case Assistance Team is made up of a group of investigators from multiple suburban police departments. According to its website, the team provides investigative, forensic, surveillance and accident reconstruction assistance to member agencies during investigations of homicides, kidnappings, serious/fatal accidents, and other major crimes.

No further details from the Des Plaines Police Department or the Major Crimes Assistance Team was provided.

This is a developing story that will be updated.