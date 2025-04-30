A well-known castle in a northwest Chicago suburb was forced to abruptly cancel all of its events "until further notice" after they encountered "an unexpected challenge."

The Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove wrote on social media that it was forced by the village to cancel all currently scheduled events.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share some unfortunate news regarding two of our upcoming events. Following the recent passing of our beloved mother, who along with our late father, lovingly cared for and shared Bettendorf Castle with the community, we have encountered an unexpected challenge," owners William and David Strohl wrote on Facebook.

The pair noted the village has ruled their special use permit, which was issued in their late parents' names, is no longer valid.

"They are now requiring us to go through the full process of reapplying for a new special use permit in order to continue hosting tours and events at the Castle," the post stated. "While we respectfully disagree with this interpretation—believing, along with our legal counsel, that zoning applies to property, not individuals—we must comply with the Village’s directive to cancel all scheduled events until further notice."

The castle's website has two upcoming events listed on its calendar -- a self-guided tour and a "princess tea party."

The castle's owners said they were processing refunds for both events. Those who already paid will receive the refund on their original payment method, minus a processing fee, which they said was "out of our control."

"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. Bettendorf Castle has always been a place of joy, imagination, and cherished memories—not just for our family, but for the many families who have walked through its gates," the message read. "We remain committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible so that we can continue to open the Castle gates and bring smiles to the faces of children and parents alike."