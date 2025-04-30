Two cases of measles have been reported in Cook County, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health.

Officials said one of the cases was detected in an adult who is a suburban Cook County resident whose vaccination status is unknown. This person received care at a local hospital on April 28 and has since been quickly isolated.

The other case was identified in an adult Chicago resident who had recently traveled internationally through O'Hare International Airport in early April and had received one prior dose of the MMR vaccine, according to officials.

The patient had a rash onset on April 25 and has since been isolated at home, officials said.

The CCDPH advises all individuals 12 months and older to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine at least two weeks prior to international travel, or other evidence of immunity.

According to public health officials, the following locations are possible points of public exposure:

Monday 4/21/2025: Chicago Public Library – Independence Branch, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

Monday 4/21/2025: Fittingly Delicious, 3939 W. Irving Park Rd.

Tuesday 04/22/2025: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. –8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Wednesday 04/23/2025: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Friday 04/25/2025: Aldi: 7235 39th St, Lyons, IL 6053, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday 04/27/2025 Shell: 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney, IL 60402, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday 04/28/2025 Mobil: 2945 S. Harlem Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402, 10:20 a.m-1 p.m.

Individuals who may have been exposed and are unsure about their vaccination status should notify their health care provider for further instruction.

If an exposed person develops symptoms, they should notify their health care provider before seeking care to ensure exposure prevention efforts for medical staff and other individuals.

Most people are routinely vaccinated against measles as children and therefore are at low risk for contracting the virus.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective against measles and generally provide lifetime immunity, officials said.

The first dose should be given between 12-15 months of age

The second between the ages of 4-6 years old.

More information about measles can be found here.