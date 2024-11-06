Former President Donald Trump won a second term in the White House, NBC News projected early Wednesday, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a tight race that experts warned may not return results for days.

The win, which would make Trump the 47th president of the United States, marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

While vote counting in some states still remains too close to call, NBC News projected Trump to be President-elect after the former president clinched Wisconsin. The win put Trump at 276 electoral votes, six votes over the 270 threshold needed to secure the presidency.

Trump is expected to become just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, with Grover Cleveland winning elections in 1884 and 1892.

But when exactly will the results be certified, which states are still counting, and when will the new president be sworn in? Here's what to know.

Which states are still counting votes?

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, votes were still being counted in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Alaska and Maine, with races too close to call in those states.

Trump was leading in Nevada, Arizona and Michigan. Harris was leading in Maine.

When is the new president sworn in?

Before the 47th president of the United States can be sworn in, there are several key dates to know. Here's a breakdown:

Certification of Election Results

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are a variety of dates by which governments have to certify the vote counts in their states.

Here is a sample of battleground state dates:

Arizona – Third Monday after the election (Nov. 25)

Georgia – The 17th day after the election (Nov. 22)

Michigan – 20th day after the election (Nov. 25)

Wisconsin – Dec. 1

Electoral College Vote

According to U.S. law, the Electoral College’s votes are required to be cast on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year falls on Dec. 17.

The Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are cast on that date, and are prepared to be send to designated federal and state officials.

New Congress is Seated

The new members of Congress assemble on Jan. 3, and on that date, the Archivist transfers sets of certifications of Electoral College votes to lawmakers.

Electoral College Votes Counted

On Jan. 6, the Electoral College’s votes are counted during a joint session of Congress. Vice President Harris will oversee the count.

New President is Sworn In

The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.