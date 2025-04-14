New DMV+ opens in Chicago suburb Monday offering services never before available

A new kind of DMV will open in a Chicago suburb Monday, offering services that have never been available at DMVs in Illinois before.

The facility is considered a DMV+ and it will open to the public at 2 p.m. Monday in Aurora.

The new "state-of-the-art" facility will feature "specialized" services "that have never been accessible at a traditional Illinois DMV location."

"These include specialized services from its Business, Index, Administrative Hearings and Personnel Departments that would otherwise require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State’s office located in downtown Chicago or Springfield," the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is twice the size of the former DMV in Aurora, located at 339 E. Indian Trail, which is now closed and was known for its long lines and wait times.

"With the larger footprint, the new DMV+ also offers new technology, more customer stations, cross-trained employees and more efficiencies," the Secretary of State's office said.

Officials are set to debut the new facility in a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, where more details will be revealed.