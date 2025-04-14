How much did Rory McIlroy make by winning the Masters Sunday?

Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam in winning the Masters tournament Sunday, and he collected a nice paycheck as well.

McIlroy, in his 17th Masters, captured the title by defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff, winning his fifth career major and becoming just the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam, winning all four of golf’s biggest tournaments in his career.

Naturally, there are plenty of traditional rewards the winner receives, including the coveted green jacket, a sterling silver replica of the Masters trophy (the real trophy remains at Augusta National), and a gold medal, which has been awarded to each winner since the tournament began in 1934.

In addition to those prizes, McIlroy also got a handsome payday, along with a slew of other rewards and perks.

Here’s a full breakdown.

How much did Rory McIlroy make?

According to the PGA TOUR’s website, the $21 million purse will ensure that McIlroy is rewarded handsomely for capturing his first career green jacket.

The winner of the Masters was given a check for $4.2 million this season, with Justin Rose collecting $2.268 million for his runner-up finish in the sudden-death playoff.

The third and fourth place finishers in the tournament, Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler, respectively, each collected over $1 million in prize money for their finishes.

Golfers finishing in 50th place received a check for just under $53,000.

What else did Rory win?

In addition to the prize money and the green jacket, there was plenty to be gained by winning the Masters for McIlroy Sunday.

The biggest prize of all perhaps is that he now has a lifetime invitation to the tournament, extended to everybody who wins it. He also receives an honorary membership to Augusta National Golf Club.

When he returns for the 2026 edition of the tournament, McIlroy will have access to the champion’s locker room at Augusta, and he will also have access to a private driving range only accessible by champions of the tournament.

He will also get the honor of hosting the Champion’s Dinner at next year’s tournament, where he’ll get to pick the menu and get to dine with all of the previous champions that attend the Masters each year.

Outside of Augusta, McIlroy will receive a five-year exemption into the other three major championships, meaning he’ll be in the field for the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

Does Rory get to keep the green jacket?

Masters champions get to keep their green jacket off-site for the year after they win the event, but McIlroy will be required to return it after the Champion’s Dinner in 2026, and it will remain at the club.

If McIlroy were to win the Masters again, he would not receive another jacket, according to Augusta National Golf Club.