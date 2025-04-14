Downers Grove teacher accused of sexually abusing student pleads not guilty

A Downers Grove teacher accused of sexually abusing a student pleaded not guilty to charges during a court appearance Monday.

Christina Formella, 30, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and abuse over an alleged sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old student at Downers Grove South High School, according to prosecutors.

Formella appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges, prosecutors said in a statement.

The court was also asked to rule on a request from a media outlet that is seeking “extended media coverage” of the trial, asking to be able to take photographs and video during court hearings in the case.

Prosecutors have objected to the request, and the judge will hold a hearing on the matter later this week, according to court documents.

“These videos and photographs will undoubtedly make its way to other media outlets, whose main interest is to appeal to the salacious appetite of a certain segment of the population, who has a bizarre fascination with the facts of this case,” prosecutors said in a filing Monday.

Prosecutors say the victim’s family has objected to extended media coverage.

Formella is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student at the school, which allegedly began during a tutoring session in Dec. 2023, according to prosecutors.

The student’s mother discovered the alleged assault when looking through text messages on her son’s phone, according to authorities. The mother took her son to the Downers Grove police station to make the allegations known to law enforcement, and Formella was taken into custody in mid-March.

“The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated.”

Formella has denied having sexual contact with the victim, and that the victim intended to “blackmail her,” according to court documents and the Daily Herald.