Chicago Sky set for WNBA Draft, with 4 picks in first 2 rounds

The Chicago Sky have been active in the lead-up to the 2025 WNBA Draft, with four picks in the first two rounds of the draft.

The Sky are coming off a tough 2024 season that saw them miss the postseason for the first time since the 2018 campaign, but they’re hoping to rebuild a roster around some young talent and to thrive under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh.

Originally the Sky held the No. 3 pick in the draft, but traded that selection to the Washington Mystics that landed Ariel Atkins in Chicago.

Here are their current draft picks:

No. 10 Overall (First Round)

The Sky acquired this pick in a 2024 trade that sent Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. Chicago also got a right to swap 2026 first-round picks with Connecticut.

No. 11 Overall (First Round)

The Sky acquired this pick Sunday in a trade that sent their 2026 first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx.

No. 16 Overall (Second Round)

No. 22 Overall (Second Round)

The Sky acquired two second-round picks in a trade that had sent Dana Evans to the Las Vegas Aces.

Who could be picked in this year's draft?

This year’s draft has plenty of talent, including UConn phenom Paige Bueckers and USC star Kiki Iriafen. LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and TCU’s Hailey Van Lith were also invited to Monday’s draft, which will take place at The Shed in Manhattan.

What time does the draft start, and who has the No. 1 pick?

The draft will get underway on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 overall pick, and it is expected that they will take Bueckers, who helped lead UConn to a national title earlier this month.

The Seattle Storm hold the second pick, while the Mystics have the third, fourth and sixth picks in the first round. The expansion Golden State Valkyries will hold the fifth pick.