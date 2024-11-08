Who won the presidential election popular vote? Here's where the count stands

The 2024 U.S. presidential election has wrapped up, with President-elect Donald Trump securing a second term in the White House by scoring a relatively decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's victory was largely aided by capturing swing states that were previously won by President Joe Biden in 2020, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

While Trump scored the Electoral College victory, he also appears to have secured his first popular vote victory in three presidential runs - and the first for Republican since George W. Bush's narrow win over John Kerry in the 2004 presidential election.

According to NBC News, Trump leads the popular vote count with 73,517,201 votes to Harris' 69,204,767 votes as of Friday afternoon.

Trump's victory was already largely secured as he was projected win the electoral votes in nearly every key swing state.

Both campaigns believed the race was extremely close across the seven swing states that were expected to decide the election, barring a major surprise. Those states included Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"Well, you look at Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and a couple of blue collar economies really jump out at you," Political strategist Pete Giangreco told NBC Chicago Wednesday morning. "If you look at Kenosha County just over the line, Trump won that by three points against Biden in 2020."

In 2024, Trump won it by six, Giangreco said.

"You look at Lackawanna County, Scranton -- Joe from Scranton -- Joe Biden won that by 6.4 years ago. Kamala Harris only won it by three. You look at Macomb County, Michigan, blue collar north of Detroit, Trump owned by eight. Four years ago, Biden won it by 16 this time. So you saw those blue collar counties really where Trump built out a margin where Kamala Harris was not able to meet it."

Giangreco went on to say that Trump overperformed with Latino men, Black men and young men.

"All Donald Trump had to say was, were things better off?", Giangreco said. "Were you better off four years ago? And he drove that message. The question in our party is, were we better off if Joe Biden had stepped out earlier? Could Kamala Harris have defined herself a little better if she had more time?"

The president-elect will also have at least Republican control of the Senate as well. Previously, Democrats held a narrow majority in the senate.

In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno projected to beat Sen. Sherrod Brown. And West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice captured that state’s seat.

When he takes the oath of office, Trump will become just the second person in history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House, joining Grover Cleveland in that group.