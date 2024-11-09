Teacher's aide arrested after allegedly battering 8-year-old student in Matteson

A teacher's aide at a school in suburban Matteson was arrested Friday after allegedly grabbing and dragging an 8-year-old student at Marya Yates Elementary School, according to officials.

According to police, a 8-year-old male student was running in the hall way shortly before the end of the school day when a teacher's aide, a 26-year-old woman, allegedly grabbed the student and slung him to the ground before dragging him approximately 20 feet into a classroom.

Once near the classroom, the aide used her foot to forcefully nudge the child into the room while trying to close the door, authorities said.

Initially unsuccessful, she then allegedly entered her room and used her foot again to nudge the child further into the room before closing the door, police said.

The student then made a complaint to school officials, with an investigation from the school staff, school resource officer and the Matteson Police Department immediately beginning.

Review of the school's security footage corroborated the student's claims, leading to the arrest of the teacher's aide, who faces charges for Battery and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.

Police did not reveal the identity of the teacher's aide and the student has not reported any injuries.

There was no further information available.

Note: A previous version of this story reported that the student was 10 years old, as initially reported by police. This has been corrected upon receiving updated information.