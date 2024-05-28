Officials on Tuesday unveiled the first look at what a new concourse will look like at O'Hare Airport as part of a "once-in-a-generation" expansion and modernization project.

The new concourse will mark the first, and largest, development to take shape in the massive project known as the O'Hare 21 Terminal Area Plan, "a curb-to-gate transformation of O’Hare’s terminal complex into a modern, efficient global hub."

Satellite Concourse 1, as it is called, will be used by both international and domestic travelers, adding 19 new gates aimed at efficiency and the reduction of layover transfers.

“Chicago’s airports play a critical role in the country’s aviation system and our local economy, impacting more than 700,000 jobs across the region and contributing more than $70 billion in economic activity. Investments in our airports are truly investments in our communities, generating new career opportunities for the people and families of Chicago and creating generational wealth among local entrepreneurs,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “Moving on to the next phase of O’Hare expansion has required a full force of government approach, led by my administration, from our federal leaders and legislators to the team at the Chicago Department of Aviation, and I look forward to continuing this work with our airline partners as we build the O’Hare of tomorrow together.”

Work on the project began in March 2023, with the construction of temporary taxiways, a new roadway and temporary gates of Concourse C, which opened this spring.

Beyond that, however, new renderings show what the upcoming satellite concourse could look like.

"We designed the new satellite concourse to create a frictionless experience for travelers, on par with the best airports in the world," Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Design Partner Scott Duncan said in a statement. "The gate lounges feature column-free expanses for easy wayfinding, high ceilings to optimize views, and a daylighting strategy to help align the body's natural rhythms — all to make the experience of air travel more pleasurable. We are excited for our team to lead the way on O’Hare 21 and to establish a new standard of excellence for O’Hare."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The completion date of the overall project, largely funded by city bonds from airline fees, was pushed back several years as a result of skyrocketing construction costs. The expansion is set to be finished in 2032, not 2026 as originally planned.

Satellite Concourse 1 alone isn't expected to be completed until 2028.

When finished, the larger project will include two new satellite concourses, a new global terminal replacing Terminal 2 and an underground tunnel connecting the facilities.

Touted as "one of the largest and most cutting-edge airport facilities in America," the new $2.2 billion Global Terminal will more than double the space of the existing Terminal 2, according to a website about the project. The terminal will host both international and domestic arrival gates, state-of-the-art baggage systems, as well as brand new immigration and customs facilities, among other features.

Earlier this month, American Airlines and United Airlines announced their support for the extensive renovations.