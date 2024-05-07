Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket worth $4.1M sold at suburban gas station

One lucky Lotto player in the Chicago suburbs came away with a massive win last week, matching all six numbers in Thursday evening's drawing to take home a $4.1 million jackpot.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket was sold at McCook BP, located at 8222 Joliet Road in La Grange.

As a reward for selling the winning ticket, the BP will receive a $41,000 bonus, or 1% of the total prize amount.

Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game, with drawings held at 9:22 p.m. every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

