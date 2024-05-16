Another city could soon take over Chicago as the third-largest in US, Census data shows

Chicago could soon lose its status as the third-largest city in the U.S., according to recently announced Census data.

The numbers released by the Census Bureau Thursday showed the Windy City lost population last year, dropping by 0.3% for numbers recorded between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023.

According to the data, the city went from a population of 2,672,660 to 2,664,452.

Meanwhile, Houston, Texas, which has been just behind Chicago in population numbers for several years, continued to grow in size. In the same time frame, the Texas city grew by 0.5% to 2,314,157.

Houston has been inching closer to Chicago for years. In 2015, experts predicted Houston could overtake Chicago as the third-largest city by 2025. At that time, estimates suggested Houston’s population could be between 2.54 million and 2.7 million by 2025, while Chicago would be around 2.5 million.

Now, a new analysis from the Illinois Policy Institute predicts Chicago will be overtaken by Houston by 2035 "if population trends hold."

Both New York and Los Angeles, the No. 1 and No. 2 cities when it comes to population size in the U.S., also saw declines in population.

Still, the numbers appear less than previous years.

New York City, which has lost almost 550,000 residents this decade so far, saw a drop of only 77,000 residents last year, about three-fifths the numbers from the previous year.

Los Angeles lost only 1,800 people last year, following a decline in the 2020s of almost 78,000 residents.

For comparison, Chicago, which has lost almost 82,000 people this decade, only had a population drop of 8,200 residents last year.

The data collected for 2023, however, does not include much of the influx of migrants who arrived in Chicago during the second half of 2023.

According to officials, Chicago has received more than 41,000 migrants since June 2023.

Illinois also lost population, according to the numbers.

The state has, however, previously challenged Census data.

The 2020 Census found that Illinois had lost just over 18,000 residents in a 10-year span, or approximately 0.1% of its population. But Illinois officials said the state actually gained residents between 2010 and 2020.

According to officials, more than 700 “Group Quarters” were missed or undercounted as part of the 2020 Census. More than 40,000 individuals residing in care homes or senior living facilities were determined to have been missed, along with nearly 6,000 residents in dormitories and other residence halls.

The recounted residents will not be added to the official total of 12,812,508 from that census, but officials say the recount will impact how year-to-year projections are calculated, resulting in additional federal funding for the state.