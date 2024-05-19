Teen dies, 4 others injured in Lawndale crash, Chicago police say

A 14-year-old girl has died and at least four other individuals were injured after a violent crash in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of West Harrison at approximately 11:10 p.m. when it drove through a red light.

A sedan entering the intersection slammed into the side of the speeding SUV, sending it careening into a nearby pole.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A 14-year-old boy also suffered severe injuries in the crash, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Three other individuals inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

No further information was available, and an investigation remains underway.