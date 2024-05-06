A group of Ivy League schools known as the "Ancient Eight" have historically churned out some of the country's best and brightest. But college protests, some turning chaotic, coupled with canceled commencement ceremonies, reports of rising antisemtisim on campus and increasing tuition costs may lead perspective student to start looking elsewhere.

Some of those factors and more have led Forbes editors to examine a new set of public and private universities that may have been overlooked in years past but produce the "hardest working, high achievers that employers crave."

According to editors, Forbes compiled an "exclusive survey" of hiring managers to help identify 10 public universities and 10 private ones that are "turning out the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types."

Editors at Forbes dubbed the lists "The New Ivies."

According to the report, the methodology looked to hiring managers to help analyze the data for more than 1,700 colleges of at least 4,000 students, taking into account admissions data, standardized test scores and more.

Forbes notes that many of the schools appearing on its report are "well known," and have long been considered "Ivy caliber."

On its list of 10 "Public Ivies," three Midwestern schools made the cut: The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"These 10 state universities, spread across the U.S., attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees," editors wrote, noting that California schools were not included as they don't consider test scores.

Forbes' full list of "Public Ivies" can be found below:

Binghamton University - New York

Georgie Institute of Technology - Georgia

University of Florida - Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign- Illinois

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia - Virginia

University of Madison - Wisconsin

As part of the list's 10 "New Private Ivies," only two schools in the Midwest made the cut: Northwestern University in Evanston and the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

"These 10 private schools, located in nine states and Washington D.C., are attracting the smartest students and plaudits from employers," editors wrote. "Our analysis excluded schools with fewer than 4,000 students, the eight old Ivies and four Ivy-plus schools—Stanford, MIT, Duke and Chicago."

Forbes full list of "Private Ivies" can be found below:

Boston College - Massachusetts

Carnegie Mellon University - Pennsylvania

Emory University - Georgia

Georgetown Univeristy - District of Columbia

Johns Hopkins University - Maryland

Northwestern University - Illinois

Rice University - Texas

University of Notre Dame - Indiana

University of Southern California - California

Vanderbilt University - Tennessee

The full report from Forbes can be found here.