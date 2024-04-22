Officer Luis Huesca shot and killed while returning home from work: What we know so far

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed while driving home from work over the weekend, sparking a large investigation as authorities work to determine what exactly happened.

Thirty-year-old officer Luis Huesca was found gunned down in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

According to officials, officers responded to a "gunshot detection" alert at 2:53 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Authorities said after touring the area, officers discovered an off-duty Chicago police officer with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Ald. Ray Lopez said a ShotSpotter alert went out just before 3 a.m.

“The ShotSpotter notification went out before the first 911 call came out,” he said. “That helped us locate and find him.”

Officers found Huesca near his home, reporting that he had been shot several times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Huesca was on his way home after a shift at the time of the shooting. Officials said he was in uniform and his vehicle was taken following the shooting.

“The officer was wearing his uniform, (but) he had something covering it up,” Supt. Larry Snelling said. “We’re still at preliminary stages right now.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the incident began as a carjacking, according to officials.

“What we do know is that the officer’s vehicle was taken, but to get to the total motive of what happened we need more information and the detective division is working on that," Snelling said.

According to officials, the ATF and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office are helping to investigate.

Who was Officer Huesca?

Huesca worked out of the department’s 5th District, the same district where Officer Aréanah Preston, shot and killed last year, worked.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of the force, was just two days shy of his 31st birthday Sunday when he was shot, police said.

The shooting comes just 13 months after the death of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez-Lasso, who was killed March 1, 2023 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Huesca was friends with Vásquez-Lasso, and in a video released by CPD paid tribute to his fallen colleague and friend.

“Andrés was the epitome of the American dream, because he came to this country looking for a way to move upward, make a societal difference,” he said. “Stepped away from mediocrity. Did what others would not do in their lifetime, and actually succeeded in this country. He’s one of those guys that actually deserved this star.”

Huesca said that the tributes paid to Vásquez-Lasso were entirely fitting given his sacrifice and his journey to the Chicago Police Department.

“Had he seen the hundreds of officers that were outside the commemoration, the people that paused during their daily activities, stepped out of their houses, stepped out of their vehicles, and silently held their hands over their hearts…. I think Andrés would have been very proud,” he said.

Reactions pour in

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his support for the Huesca family, saying he met with the officer’s mother and uncle Sunday morning.

"We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain.

I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.

My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning's shooting and bringing them to justice. As the investigation continues, we will provide immediate updates as they become available."

Huesca is survived by a mother and an uncle, according to Snelling.

The officer was "just a great officer, a great human being," Snelling said.

A procession for Huesca from University of Chicago Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office was held Sunday morning.

"We really need to keep the family, his mother, in our prayers," Snelling said. "These are senseless, senseless crimes that have taken the lives of our community members, today one of our officers."