REAL ID in Illinois: Why you'll soon need a different form of ID to board a plane in the US

Come next year, your regular old Illinois driver's license won't be enough to get you through TSA security at the airport. Instead, you'll need what's called a REAL ID.

Tuesday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias launched a new campaign encouraging residents to obtain a REAL ID. The REAL ID law was passed by Congress in 2005, Giannoulias' office said, based on a recommendation from the 9/11 commission report.

According to officials, the ID is meant to be a more secure form of identification.

"The Department of Homeland Security established the standards that state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards must meet to increase security measures for airports and federal facilities," a press release from Giannoulias' office said.

During a press conference Tuesday, TSA officials joined Giannoulias' in 's effort.

"The idea is what we want to know who is boarding our aircraft," said Jim Spriggs, TSA Illinois Federal Security Director. "And that the person standing there at the TSA checkpoint is who they say they are."

Beginning May 7, 2025, a REAL ID-compliant forms of identification, which include U.S. passports or a REAL ID-compliant state ID or driver's license, will be required to board a domestic flight.

"A REAL ID will also be required to enter some federal facilities such as courthouses and military bases," Giannoulias' office said.

A REAL ID is different than a standard state ID card or driver's license. In Illinois, driver's licenses that are REAL ID compliant contain a gold circle with a white star in the top-right hand corner of the card, Giannoulias said.

“I can’t emphasize enough that we strongly encourage residents to ‘Get Real’ well before the deadline, to avoid any added headaches," Giannoulias said Tuesday at the press conference.

In Illinois, the only way to acquire a REAL ID is by visiting a DMV branch in person. To make sure you have everything you need, an interactive checklist of all the necessary documents is available on the Secretary of State's website.

A total of five forms of identification are needed to obtain a license or identification card that is compliant with the law.

Here's what you need to submit an application:

Original copies are required for all documents, and physical copies are also required, as employees at facilities will be required to scan all documentation.

One form of identification must contain your full and current legal name, first, middle, and last. This can include a certified copy of a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, and other forms of ID issued by the State Department.

Another document must contain your full Social Security Number. That can include your card, a W-2 form, a pay stub, or other IRS documents that contain your name and SSN.

Two documents establishing proof of residency are also required. These can include bank statements, cancelled checks, credit card statements, college transcripts, credit reports, mortgage or lease agreements, insurance policies, pay stubs, utility bills, voter registration cards, or official mail received from a government agency. These documents must have the applicant’s name and address.

Finally, another document must feature an applicant’s written signature. This can include a driver’s license, a canceled check, a court order, a credit or debit card, a Medicare card, military ID, loan documents, a Social Security card, or a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services form, among others.

Those who submit an application for a REAL ID will likely receive their new ID card in the mail within 15 days.

The cost of a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card will be the same as any other driver’s license ($30) or identification card ($20) issued by Illinois DMVs, according to officials.

A complete guide to frequently asked questions regarding REAL IDs can be found here.