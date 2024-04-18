NBC 5 News to present weeklong health and wellness series on potential benefits surrounding plant-based lifestyles

Beginning Monday, April 22, NBC 5 Chicago’s Health & Wellness reporter Lauren Petty will be taking a deep, weeklong dive into the growing popularity of plant-based lifestyles to explain its meaning, misconceptions and the variety of approaches newcomers can take in a brand-new, five-segment series airing on NBC 5 News at 6pm.

Featuring segments on a number of key topics, including the differences between Plant based vs. Vegan vs. Vegetarian, health benefits, environmental impact, conventional foods swaps and mental health effects, Petty sits down with researchers, dieticians, farming entrepreneurs and other experts to enlighten viewers and provide them with a better understanding of this lifestyle choice.

“Plant-based lifestyles aren’t new and continue to gain in popularity around the world, but more questions about the benefits continue to rise,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Lauren did the research and spoke with the experts to get answers for our audience. Should you try one? How do they work? Which one is best for you and what are the benefits? Our week-long series will give you information to help you decide what’s best for you.”

Please note the following details on the upcoming NBC 5 News Health & Wellness plant-based lifestyles series airing Mon, Apr. 22 through Fri, Apr. 26 at 6:00 PM CT on NBC 5 Chicago:

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Plant based vs. Vegan vs. Vegetarian - While plant-based diets continue to gain popularity, there continues to be misconceptions about the lifestyle. Jen Bruning, a registered dietician/nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, explains the variety of ways people are approaching plant-based eating and provides important dietary spectrum information, ranging from Vegan to Vegetarian to Flexitarian and more. Jen Demski, blogger of “Organizing a Plant Based Life”, shares her personal journey to going Vegan.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Health Benefits of Plant Based Eating - Bethany Doerfler, Sr. Clinical Research Dietitian at Northwestern Medicine, details the research behind how eating more fruits, vegetables and legumes will deliver a positive impact on one’s heart and mental health. Petty also chats with Jen Demski, who shares how making this lifestyle change significantly improved the lives of her family members.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Environmental Benefits - In addition to preventing disease, plant-based eating can make a difference in the fight against climate change. Petty visits Four Star Mushrooms, an indoor climate-controlled farm in Chicago that’s embracing a practice called “regenerative agriculture.” Viewers will learn about this unique farming strategy that could have a positive impact on the environment.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Plant Based Swaps - In this segment featuring demos by Jen Bruning & Jen Demski, viewers will gain a better understanding on how vegan options can be considered as a viable replacement for a variety of conventional foods.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Social life strategies - Many individuals who embrace a plant-based lifestyle also experience anxiety in social scenarios. Petty speaks with experts on how to navigate these uncomfortable situations through a strategic approach with positive end results.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR VIEWERS :

In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view NBC 5 News at 6pm on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each here.

Viewers can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.