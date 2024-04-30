As cicadas emerge in Chicago area, experts offer advice to homeowners

Ready or not, the Northern brood of cicadas have begin to wake from their 17-year slumber, according to Chicago-area experts.

Cicadas began emerging about a week and a half ago, according to experts at the Morton Arboretum, and homeowners should prepare accordingly.

“They don’t have stingers, they don’t bite, they aren’t going to harm people, but they can cause damage to vulnerable and small trees and shrubs,” said Plant Pathologist Stephanie Adams.

Adams said it’s the young plants, between two to three years old, that can be the most vulnerable.

Also, smaller plants, with branches less than two inches in diameter are at risk. They may not be able to recover from damage done by the female cicadas laying eggs.

“That damage is caused when the female starts laying her eggs,” explained Adams. “She has a specialized organ that will cut into the plants and trees and shrubs, and lay her eggs inside the thin bark.”

The Arboretum gave an example of how to protect your trees and shrubs. Experts advise purchasing tulle to use as a wrap and protective barrier.

Tulle is recommended because it is a breathable material that allows sunlight to penetrate the plant.

“You are looking for netting that is no bigger than quarter inch across, any bigger the cicadas can climb through and defeats the purpose of protecting them,” said Spencer Campbell, Plant Clinic Manager.

Homeowners are encouraged to start protecting their plants as soon as possible, and to keep them wrapped through mid-June when the emergence ends.

Meantime, experts at the Arboretum said they will be busy studying the noisy insects.

“Science around cicadas is still emerging. You only get once every 17 years to study it in this region,” said Campbell.