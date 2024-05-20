Cicadas Illinois

Stunning images show scope of cicada emergence in Chicago area

Viewer images from across the area detail what many area seeing in the historic 2024 emergence

From close-up shots detailing the anatomy of a cicada to images of swarms emphasizing the massive scope, images showcased the cicada emergence beginning in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

It's a scene being reported across the city and suburbs as large amounts of cicadas emerge from the ground, with more expected in the coming days.

Viewer images from across the area detail what many area seeing in the historic 2024 emergence:

PHOTOS: The 2024 cicada emergence in Chicago area and Illinois

