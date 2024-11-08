Federal judge rules Illinois assault weapons ban is unconstitutional

A federal judge has ruled Illinois' assault weapons ban is unconstitutional, according to a decision released Friday.

The ruling by an East St. Louis judge concluded the ban, known as the Protecting Illinois Communities Act, violates both the second and 14th amendments in the U.S. Constitution.

"The Court holds that the provisions of PICA criminalizing the knowing possession of specific semiautomatic rifles, shotguns, magazines, and attachments are unconstitutional under the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution as applied to the states by the Fourteenth Amendment," the ruling states, noting that Illinois will no longer be able to enforce criminal penalties associated with the act, effective immediately.

A 30-day stay has been placed on stopping the state from enforcing registration requirements and certain other penalties, however, giving Illinois officials time to appeal, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said he plans to do.

"The Protect Illinois Communities Act was the result of hundreds of hours of deliberation between legal experts, legislators, and advocates, and it makes Illinois a safer place for everyone. Despite those who value weapons of war more than public safety, this law was enacted to and has protected Illinoisans from the constant fear of being gunned down in places where they ought to feel secure," a spokesperson for Pritzker's office said in a statement. "We look forward to the Attorney General filing an immediate appeal and the Governor is confident the constitutionality of the Protect Illinois Communities Act will be upheld through this process."

The ruling comes just months after the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to take up a challenge to the ban, allowing the 18-month-old Protecting Illinois Communities Act to stand.

The act bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used in the July 4 attack two years ago that killed seven people and injured dozens more in suburban Highland Park.

Challenges to the Illinois ban have been working their way through the federal appeals process. Two additional cases are in the Northern District of Illinois.