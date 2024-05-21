Timeline: What to expect and when with severe weather threat Tuesday

Don't be fooled by the hot and dry start to Tuesday, a stormy evening could be in store for much of the Chicago area. But what can you expect and when?

Here's a timeline of Tuesday's potentially stormy forecast:

Tuesday Morning

While there may be a chance for an isolated shower, Tuesday is expected to start off mostly dry and hot.

Temperatures will have much of the area feeling more like Fourth of July than May as highs could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

As of early Tuesday morning, much of the area was in the 60s, with highs set to climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Tuesday Afternoon

Much of the region remains hot and dry through the afternoon hours.

While a few clouds could pass through with an isolated shower, nearly all of the area is expected to stay dry through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

Storms moving through Iowa Tuesday could head into Wisconsin as they travel north and east.

Tuesday Evening

The real threat for storms moves in Tuesday evening.

"The best chance to see those showers and storms will really be after 7 p.m. moving from west to east," Roman said, noting that "all weather hazards are possible."

From 7 p.m. through midnight, severe storms will likely hit the region, "quickly passing through our evening hours," Roman said.

According to early morning projections, the storms will likely start in the western suburbs between 7 and 8 p.m., reaching city limits between 9 and 10 p.m., Roman said. They are then expected to hit southern counties and travel into northwest Indiana just before midnight.

"So quickly passing through here, but it could definitely pack a punch as it does," Roman said.

The entire Chicago area is at an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, a level three threat out of five.

Roman said the biggest threats with the storms will be damaging and destructive winds, with gusts up to 75 mph considered the "primary threat."

"But tornadoes are also right behind it," Roman said. "That possible spin up, brief tornadoes [are] possible into the evening hours. A lot of this will be a nighttime while you're sleeping, so have a way to get alerts on your phone."

Areas out to the west of the Chicago area could see even more violent winds and a higher threat of tornadoes, with areas around the Quad Cities potentially at a "moderate" risk of severe weather, officials said.

Rest of the week

After the storms, temperatures begin to cool down with highs in the mid-70s, though the 80s return by the end of the week with another chance for showers.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.