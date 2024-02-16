‘Like 7 different universes': Illinois listing goes viral for unique interior

An Illinois real estate listing has gone viral for its unique interior, describe on TikTok as being "like seven different universes in one space."

Listed for $1.35 million, the unique 7,000-square-foot "facility" in Peoria Heights, appears simply as a warehouse on its exterior, but inside, it is much more.

Known as the "Baum Family Center," the building was "initially created to be a social gathering place" and has served many uses, including "hosting numerous local charitable organizations and events in fundraising efforts, to sport teams practice facilities, private parties, and the list goes on," according to the listing.

See inside below:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos: undefined

The space went viral on TikTok after a user shared the listing's unique interior, describing it as "like seven universes in one space."

"I've never seen anything like this house before and I've seen a lot of houses," the user @hellomynamesjon starts off by saying.

Inside features like a Cocola Cola-themed "snack bar," to a "full fledged 'pub'" to a showroom with a custom mural, an arcade, a basketball court and putting green are just some of the standouts.

"This facility has meticulously been restored and maintained, including a new parking pad to be installed in front," the listing states, adding that the "building will be sold fully furnished with seller reserving some personal property and memorabilia."

On TikTok, users commented that the home is "not a warehouse, it's a wareHOME."

See the full listing here.