2 suburban Chicago malls close their doors permanently within weeks of each other

As some malls across suburban Chicago ramp up efforts to attract customers with new stores, outdoor spaces and restaurants, two once-popular suburban Chicago malls have recently closed their doors for good.

In February, Spring Hill Mall, in West Dundee announced that it will, with some exceptions, "close its doors permanently" March 22.

The 40-year-old mall's closure follows a number of department store closures over the last several years.

It first began in 2011 with the departure of JCPenney, and continued when Carson Pirie Scott closed in 2018. Then Macy's joined in 2020.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Kohan Retail Investment Group confirmed the news in a statement to NBC Chicago.

"We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey as we close our doors at Spring Hill Mall," the statement read. "Although this marks the end of our time here, we're eager to see what the future holds for the local business landscape and believe that great opportunities await."

West Dundee, where part of the mall resides, had been in talks to buy several stores from the owner. Portions of the mall, however, technically fall within Carpentersville village limits.

West Dundee was expected to close on the property nearly two weeks after it shutters.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Kohl's store in the Carpentersville section and the Cinemark Theaters in West Dundee will both remain open despite the closings.

Details on future plans for the space remained unclear.

Less than a month later, on April 21, Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale shuttered.

The mall announced the closure at the end of March. As of Monday, the mall's website has been removed.

Opened in 1981, the mall was previously anchored by Sears, Marshall Fields, and Carson Pirie Scott. It faced many challenges, like other malls across the country trying to keep up with the changing retail landscape, the surge of online shopping and the economy.

"Stratford Square Mall, a product of the 1980s mall-building craze, has faced challenges while other enclosed malls adapted to changing retail landscapes," a Facebook post from the village stated. "Despite efforts by the Mayor and Village Board to collaborate with the mall’s owner, Namdar, negotiations faltered. Consequently, the Village of Bloomingdale took the initiative to acquire the mall and its anchor stores independently. After consolidating the property earlier this year, the Village is now poised to embark on a transformative mixed-use development."

Those who work there said the mall has seen better days.

“If I ever wrote a book about working here no one would believe me,” said longtime mall janitor Stephen Miller. “This mall was totally different. We had totally different stores and over Christmas we couldn’t park in the parking lot because we had so many cars.”

Miller has been a janitor at the mall for nearly 40 years and told NBC Chicago he has seen it all from new stores and the movie theater opening to remodeling to accidents on the escalator.

“It’s amazing watching this whole thing go down,” he said. “Sad, if they really wanted too they could save this mall.”