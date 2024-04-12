$3.2M Chicago-area mansion for sale boasts impressive train-lover surprise

A mansion in suburban Northbook features an unexpected surprise that will have train lovers in awe.

The $3.2M listing says the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in the Chicago suburb is "the epitome of luxury living."

But tucked amongst the many photos of the home's interior is a room showcasing an impressive display of model trains.

Other notable features include the massive home gym, chef's kitchen and "outdoor oasis," which includes a pool with a double stone waterslide, and more.

"This Northbrook mansion is more than a home; it's a masterpiece that seamlessly combines architectural excellence with lavish amenities," the listing states. "With its timeless design, unparalleled features, and grand scale, this residence exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury living. Don't miss the opportunity to make this extraordinary estate your own and indulge in the grand lifestyle it offers."

See photos inside the home below:

