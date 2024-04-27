Chicago Lawn

Police searching for pregnant 15-year-old last seen in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

Lezly Martinez, who is eight months pregnant, was last contacted on Thursday at 4:39 p.m., and was last seen in the 7200 block of South Troy Street.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Martinez was last seen wearing a light grey sweater, dark grey sweatpants and black Air Force One shoes, authorities said.

The missing persons report also notes that Martinez dyed her hair two-tone black and light brown, and is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. There is currently no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Lawn
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us