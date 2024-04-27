Police searching for pregnant 15-year-old last seen in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

Lezly Martinez, who is eight months pregnant, was last contacted on Thursday at 4:39 p.m., and was last seen in the 7200 block of South Troy Street.

Martinez was last seen wearing a light grey sweater, dark grey sweatpants and black Air Force One shoes, authorities said.

The missing persons report also notes that Martinez dyed her hair two-tone black and light brown, and is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. There is currently no further information available.